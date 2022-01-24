 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $209,900

Wow! Come check out this updated 5 bedroom, 2 bath home that is located on a spacious lot in a beautiful neighborhood next to Constitution Trail. Open family room with great views of backyard. Oversized master, finished basement with extra family & bonus room/office. Updates in 2022 include: New S/S refrigerator and stove, fresh paint, new carpet and pad, vinyl plank flooring, new Trane furnace, new garage door. Vacant and easy to show. Won't last long!

