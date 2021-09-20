Space, space and more space! 5 bedrooms on over a quarter acre lot, near ISU golf course. This open, L-shaped plan has an updated kitchen with an island, breakfast bar and serving buffet. Whether its coffee time, wine time or just good conversation, the hearth room is sure to be a favorite. The entertaining space flows out back with a large, private tiered-deck and big yard. Complete with a main floor master and 4 large bedrooms upstairs. The unfinished basement is waiting for your final touches with an egress window and half bath already in place! An additional circle drive allows the convenience of anyone to come and go without shuffling cars. Brand new carpet this year along with a new furnace in 2021, AC in 2015 and roof in 2012.
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $209,900
