 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Minier - $365,000

  • Updated

Beautiful country home on 3.5 acres with updates throughout! Property includes detached garage, Outbuilding, Updated Barn with upstairs hangout area with a poured concrete countertop bar. A horse lover's dream; Stalls in outbuilding, fencing and paddock added 2020. The detached garage is heated and cooled and features a guest suite upstairs with living area, full bath and bedroom. Home is heated and cooled with a newer geothermal system, kept insulated with spray foam. 48 Windows all replaced 2020. More updates include; sump pump 2021, septic 2020, well pressure switch and pressure tank 2021, Range w/ double oven 2021, tankless water heater (guest suite) 2021,Steel siding and roofing to outbuilding and barn 2017, Steel roof on home 2020.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News