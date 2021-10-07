5 Bedroom Home in Mclean - $94,750

Looking for a Little Bit of Country but the Convenience of in Town Living ? We've Found your Perfect Home . This Charming Cottage Farm Home Sits on 1.25 Beautiful Acres , has not One but TWO Large Sheds, Screened in Back Deck ( 14 x14) with Hot Tub, an Oversized One Car Garage w/ a Large Shop in the Back , 2 Dog Houses,Dog Pen ( 6 x 24 ) and Garden . Charm Abounds throughout! Large Room Sizes , Separate Dining, 2 Main Floor Bedrooms, 2 Main Floor Full Baths, and a Great Sized Kitchen and Heated Mud Room. The Attic is Partially Floored and Very Usable!! New Roof House and Garage 2019, New Addition Roof 2015, New Siding in 2000, AC/Furnace 2004, Wayer Heater 2020. SOLD " AS IS "