 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

5 Bedroom Home in Mclean - $94,750

5 Bedroom Home in Mclean - $94,750

Looking for a Little Bit of Country but the Convenience of in Town Living ? We've Found your Perfect Home . This Charming Cottage Farm Home Sits on 1.25 Beautiful Acres , has not One but TWO Large Sheds, Screened in Back Deck ( 14 x14) with Hot Tub, an Oversized One Car Garage w/ a Large Shop in the Back , 2 Dog Houses,Dog Pen ( 6 x 24 ) and Garden . Charm Abounds throughout! Large Room Sizes , Separate Dining, 2 Main Floor Bedrooms, 2 Main Floor Full Baths, and a Great Sized Kitchen and Heated Mud Room. The Attic is Partially Floored and Very Usable!! New Roof House and Garage 2019, New Addition Roof 2015, New Siding in 2000, AC/Furnace 2004, Wayer Heater 2020. SOLD " AS IS "

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News