You won't believe all the room in this 5 bedroom quad-level. This home lives much larger than it seems. Master suite has a whirlpool tub, separate shower and spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy your time in the large family room with a gas fireplace or the main floor living room with beautiful hardwood flooring. The rear deck is perfect for entertaining with retractable awning or just watching the fun that is happening in the flat rear yard. Built in storage shed incorporated into the underneath of the deck. Heritage Lake is a private member owned subdivision which includes an 80+/- acre stocked lake, swimming pool, tennis court, disc golf course, beach area with pavilion, sand volleyball courts, dog park, campground and SOOO much more. Come out and see why the call living at Heritage Lake "The Lifestyle". Cartus addendums and contracts apply.
5 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $205,000
