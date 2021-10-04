5 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $205,000

You won't believe all the room in this 5 bedroom, 3 bath quad-level. Master suite has a whirlpool tub, separate shower and spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy your time in the large family room with a gas fireplace or the main floor living room with beautiful hardwood flooring. The rear deck is perfect for entertaining with retractable awning or just watching the fun that is happening in the flat rear yard. Laundry is located on the second floor. Three bedrooms upstairs and two bedrooms located downstairs. Two bathrooms upstairs and is located downstairs. One year old tankless hot water heater will provide unlimited hot water for the entire family at once! Kitchen has all new appliances added in 2021. Roof was replaced in 2019. 90% high efficiency furnace. 20'x9' storage shed incorporated beneath the deck. Second driveway with 30 amp service, perfect for parking your Recreational Vehicle. Hot water spigot outside to cut those cleaning projects in half. New carpet is purchased and awaiting installation! Heritage Lake is a private member owned subdivision which includes an 80+/- acre stocked lake, swimming pool, tennis court, disc golf course, beach area with pavilion, sand volleyball courts, dog park, campground and SOOO much more. Come out and see why they call living at Heritage Lake, "The Lifestyle" . Cartus addendums and contracts apply.