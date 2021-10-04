You won't believe all the room in this 5 bedroom, 3 bath quad-level. Master suite has a whirlpool tub, separate shower and spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy your time in the large family room with a gas fireplace or the main floor living room with beautiful hardwood flooring. The rear deck is perfect for entertaining with retractable awning or just watching the fun that is happening in the flat rear yard. Laundry is located on the second floor. Three bedrooms upstairs and two bedrooms located downstairs. Two bathrooms upstairs and is located downstairs. One year old tankless hot water heater will provide unlimited hot water for the entire family at once! Kitchen has all new appliances added in 2021. Roof was replaced in 2019. 90% high efficiency furnace. 20'x9' storage shed incorporated beneath the deck. Second driveway with 30 amp service, perfect for parking your Recreational Vehicle. Hot water spigot outside to cut those cleaning projects in half. New carpet is purchased and awaiting installation! Heritage Lake is a private member owned subdivision which includes an 80+/- acre stocked lake, swimming pool, tennis court, disc golf course, beach area with pavilion, sand volleyball courts, dog park, campground and SOOO much more. Come out and see why they call living at Heritage Lake, "The Lifestyle" . Cartus addendums and contracts apply.
5 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $205,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. "My beautiful girl was taken from me because people are too damn selfish to care about what could happen to others."
Nearly 80 years after it was built, the former Quinn's Shell gas station in downtown Bloomington is slated for demolition.
The teachers' lawsuit argues that such mandates are up to the local health departments, not the school boards.
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
More details being released Tuesday about a shooting Monday evening in Bloomington.
A Normal man is in custody on accusations that he battered a firefighter.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said one person was taken into protective custody after an incident this afternoon on Brentwood Drive.
Federal prosecutors said Matthew Namoff, 25, ran a “significant bookmaking operation” at ISU.
No injuries were reported, and officers found shell casings in the area.