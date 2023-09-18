Spacious 5Bedroom, 3 Bath Rural Gem - Over 4,000 sq. ft.! Welcome to this beautiful rural property set on 1.84 acres of serenity. The family room boasts vaulted ceilings and built-in shelving, perfect for quality time together. Enjoy generously sized bedrooms and the convenience of main floor laundry. This home comes with a 2-car attached oversized heated garage, a 1-car detached garage, and a storage shed with a loft, providing ample space for all your needs. Property being sold as-is, presenting a fantastic opportunity for customization. Bring your vision and make this charming oasis your own!