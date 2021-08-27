 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $569,900

  • Updated
This 1.5 story plan has a stunning concept sitting on 5.3 acres. With an office on the first floor for the the all-important work from home environment, to the beautiful kitchen and dining room. The first-floor master suite is spacious. The 2nd floor has 3 nice size bedrooms. The finished basement includes a 5th bedroom, full bath, game room, stylish bar with a large family room for entertaining. The home has zone heating/cooling with geothermal energy to save on the energy bill. Finally, a 3 car garage, nice size patio for those summer evenings, along with a 42x64 propane heated FBI building for the person that needs added space for their special hobby. Just minutes from Bloomington/Normal and Decatur. Property is going through an address Change to 925 Hudson Drive Heyworth IL.

