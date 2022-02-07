Updated 5 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 4 car garage!!! Family room opens to a large remodeled eat-in kitchen featuring island & French doors leading to back deck. All kitchen appliances remain. 3 bedrooms, bath, & laundry complete the upper level. Below you will find an additional 2 bedrooms, full bath, family room with lookout window & storage. HUGE GARAGE (24'x27' front section & 23'x24' back section)!!! Fenced yard. Heyworth is a wonderful place to call home with sought after school district.
5 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $185,000
-
- Updated
