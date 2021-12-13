Adorable 1.5 Story Bungalow- 5 Bedrooms, 1 Bath! The large living room connects to the dining room, with an adjacent eat-in kitchen and plenty of cabinet space! Two main floor bedrooms, one carpeted & one with Hd Wd floors. Updated main floor bath with newer window, and 2 linen closets in the hallway. Main floor laundry room. Three spacious bedrooms on the second level with hardwood floor and additional space to add the 2nd bathroom! Built-in bookshelves on 2nd-floor landing. Unfinished basement, great for storage. Full covered front porch, shed, and an attached 1-car garage. 184' Extra Deep Lot. New Roof in 2017.
5 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $94,900
