5 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $105,000

Adorable 1.5 Story Bungalow! Large living room to the front of the home. Separate dining room. Sizeable kitchen with eat-in area for table, plenty of cabinet space, an oven/range, and portable microwave (as-is). Two main floor carpeted bedrooms with ceiling fans. Updated bath with newer window, shower door, and 2 linen closets. Three spacious bedrooms on second level with hardwood floors. Built-in bookshelves on landing. Unfinished basement, great for storage. Full covered front porch, shed, and attached 1-car garage. Deep lot. Roof (2017) and newer sump pump.