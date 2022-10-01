Immaculate and move in ready 1.5 story house in Tri-Valley School District. Main floor features a gorgeous two story family room with gas fireplace and and built ins open to a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, a center island with eating bar, pantry, custom hood over range, upgraded appliances and lots of cabinets; a formal dining room, First floor Master suite with his and hers vanities, tiled surround shower, whirlpool tub and walk in closet. First floor laundry. Large bedrooms on second floor. Lots of hardwood floors. Partially finished basement with a bedroom, full bath and nice family room with a wet bar. Professionally landscaped and No backyard neighbor!
5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $549,900
