Immaculate and move in ready 1.5 story house in Tri-Valley School District. Main floor features a gorgeous two story family room with lots of windows to enjoy beautifu daylight and No backyard neighbors; a gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, a center island with eating bar, pantry, custom hood over range, upgraded appliances and lots of cabinets; a formal dining room or flex room, a nice size First floor Master suite with his and hers vanities, tiled surround shower, whirlpool tub and walk in closet. First floor laundry. Large bedrooms on second floor all with walk-in closets; zoned heating and cooling. Lots of hardwood floors. Finished basement with a bedroom, a full bath and nice family room with a wet bar. Professionally landscaped and ready to move into!
5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $485,000
