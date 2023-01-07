Wow! You are going to LOVE this new construction home in Beecher Trails subdivision. The 2-story entryway welcomes you to this not so traditional floor plan. The main floor features a spacious office/5th bedroom, an open living space with a gas fireplace, stylish kitchen with a huge pantry, super mud room area, and a full bath. The stairway leading to the roomy upstairs is attractively tucked away...a feature that is both functional and appealing. Upstairs you will find a loft area that overlooks the entry and 4 large bedrooms including a big owner's suite with a fabulous bath and huge closet. There is also a great laundry room and another full bath on this level. The basement is currently unfinished, but has tons of potential. This home is welcoming, bright, and exactly what you need! Seller is a licensed realtor.
5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was charged with several offenses related to driving under the influence on Sunday in Normal.
The baby believed to be the first born in McLean County this year is the third child for a Farmer City couple.
Here’s a look at what kicks in as the calendar turns to 2023.
A Shirley man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, closing six felony cases that were pending against him in McLean County court.
One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on Illinois Route 9 Monday morning, state police say.
A Bloomington man was sentenced to eight years Tuesday for two cases of aggravated battery.
A storm system with heavy rain and tornadoes barreled through Central Illinois on Tuesday evening.
A man has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer and one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer.
A Bloomington woman was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony.
A man was arrested and charged with two separate instances of domestic battery causing bodily harm with more than four prior convictions, Class 2 felonies.