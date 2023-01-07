5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $450,000

Wow! You are going to LOVE this new construction home in Beecher Trails subdivision. The 2-story entryway welcomes you to this not so traditional floor plan. The main floor features a spacious office/5th bedroom, an open living space with a gas fireplace, stylish kitchen with a huge pantry, super mud room area, and a full bath. The stairway leading to the roomy upstairs is attractively tucked away...a feature that is both functional and appealing. Upstairs you will find a loft area that overlooks the entry and 4 large bedrooms including a big owner's suite with a fabulous bath and huge closet. There is also a great laundry room and another full bath on this level. The basement is currently unfinished, but has tons of potential. This home is welcoming, bright, and exactly what you need! Seller is a licensed realtor.