5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $415,000

Welcome Home! This beautiful 5 bedroom home sits on a great lot in desirable Beecher Trails. You enter this gorgeous home and are met with an open concept main level with 9' ceilings and beautful hardwood floors. The huge great room has tons of natural light from the southern exposure and a gas fireplace to keep you warm in the winter. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash, a functional island and a walk in pantry. You can access the deck and patio from the great room and enjoy the privacy of having no neighbors behind the completely fenced in back yard. Venture upstairs to find 4 bedrooms and a full bath. The master bedroom is huge and includes two walk in closets and a private bath with walk-in shower and bath tub for those relaxing bubble baths. Head down to the basement, that feels like anything but a basement. The garden windows bring in tons of light to the level that also has 9' ceilings. The large family room is accompanied by plenty of storage areas. The basement is completed with a 5th bedroom and a full bath. This gorgeous home also has main floor laundry and a 3 car garage.

