5 Bedroom Home in Danvers - $205,000

Wowza!! 5 sleeps, 2.5 baths. 3,180 square feet! 1st floor laundry. Eat in kitchen. Tons of closet space (11 closets). Lot is 132'x120'.Huge yard with extra drive way space in side yard. Full basement. 3rd story walk-up attic. Enclosed back porch. Golden Oak stained leaded glass windows! Fireplace with wood carving on the surround. High end hardwood floors along with built-ins, imported wood with cherry and oak. Outside there is a patio, storage shed, private driveway with mature trees. The home is vinyl sided. Ideal for remote workers, close to Rivian. Awesome schools. 3 window AC units remain with the house. Butlers staircase and 5th bedroom off the back all of home. All personal property will remain in the home except a few items. Property is sold "as is". This is a once in a lifetime home a must C.