Wowza!! 5 sleeps, 2.5 baths. 3,180 square feet! 1st floor laundry. Eat in kitchen. Tons of closet space (11 closets). Lot is 132'x120'.Huge yard with extra drive way space in side yard. Full basement. 3rd story walk-up attic. Enclosed back porch. Golden Oak stained leaded glass windows! Fireplace with wood carving on the surround. High end hardwood floors along with built-ins, imported wood with cherry and oak. Outside there is a patio, storage shed, private driveway with mature trees. The home is vinyl sided. Ideal for remote workers, close to Rivian. Awesome schools. 3 window AC units remain with the house. Butlers staircase and 5th bedroom off the back all of home. All personal property will remain in the home except a few items. Property is sold "as is". This is a once in a lifetime home a must C.
5 Bedroom Home in Danvers - $205,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
State Farm CEO Michael Tipsord and Chief Administrative Officer Mary Schmidt presented a $250,000 check Wednesday to the Western Avenue Community Center in memory of Willie Brown.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Prosecutors said an Illinois State Police task force revealed packages mailed to their Bloomington residence containing drugs.
Jalen A. Davis, 21, is charged with six counts of Class X felony child pornography possession.
Since the county moved to weekly coronavirus updates four weeks ago, McLean County has averaged about 117 cases per week. This week, that number was 203.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sued the Center for Covid Control, or CCC, and its testing partner, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, for deceptively marketing testing services and for violating Oregon's Unlawful Trade Practices Act.
The latest from Bill Flick: Rivian Automotive has been supporting dozens of Bloomington-Normal businesses with a variety of orders: 7,000 cookies here, 2,000 ice cream sandwiches there ...
Law enforcement officials said modern DNA analysis helped them identify the man responsible for killing three women in the late-1980s while they worked overnight shifts at motels off Interstate 65.
Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick.
A Streator man was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday for reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence causing death charges.