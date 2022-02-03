5 Bedroom Home in Cooksville - $54,900

Character-filled 5 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the quaint town of Cooksville! Plenty of space to spread out in the living room or head into the eat-in kitchen to find lots of cabinet and counter space. The spacious dining room provides extra room for entertaining. You'll find the first bedroom with good-sized closet as well as the full bath conveniently located on the main level. Upstairs, you'll love the architectural details found in the four bedrooms, including extra tall baseboards and charming details around the huge bay window. Plenty of space to make your own. Sold as is. Check this one out today!