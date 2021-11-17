 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

5 Bedroom Home in Carlock - $925,000

5 Bedroom Home in Carlock - $925,000

Breathtaking, secluded paradise just 20 minutes from Bloomington or Morton. Superior quality 5 bedroom, 6 bath, 6675 SF home. Situated on 20 wooded acres. Every room has amazing views of the private 5 acre lake or the gorgeous park like manicured lawn full of beautiful White Oaks. This one of a kind custom designed home features master suite with fireplace and private balcony overlooking the lake, open concept living/dining/kitchen, walk out basement, huge deck, screened in porch, 2 docks, heated Morton building, horse stable, blacktop drive, 2 HVAC systems, beautiful stone fireplace, and whole house generator make for ultimate comfort. A truly rare property that must be seen to believe.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News