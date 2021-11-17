Breathtaking, secluded paradise just 20 minutes from Bloomington or Morton. Superior quality 5 bedroom, 6 bath, 6675 SF home. Situated on 20 wooded acres. Every room has amazing views of the private 5 acre lake or the gorgeous park like manicured lawn full of beautiful White Oaks. This one of a kind custom designed home features master suite with fireplace and private balcony overlooking the lake, open concept living/dining/kitchen, walk out basement, huge deck, screened in porch, 2 docks, heated Morton building, horse stable, blacktop drive, 2 HVAC systems, beautiful stone fireplace, and whole house generator make for ultimate comfort. A truly rare property that must be seen to believe.
5 Bedroom Home in Carlock - $925,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It happened around 10 p.m. last night.
Check out quarterfinal playoff scores. We'll update them until they're all finals.
The Pantagraph obtained hundreds of emails to and from LaSalle County officials about the Jelani Day investigation. The documents shed light on resources focused on the missing person case and death investigation.
"I wonder what’s going on in this country," said a woman who came to catch a glimpse before the store was gone. "We forgot to value things, and now we have ... Amazon."
A kidnapping victim from Ohio was found Friday night in McLean County, and the suspect is now in custody, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage announced Saturday morning.
Chief Aaron Woodruff told The Pantagraph that one person within a group of three people on bicycles was reported to be carrying a firearm outside of the campus building.
Another 5,044 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were reported by state health officials Wednesday, the most in a single day since Sept. 10.
Developing today in Normal.
A 110-year-old electric passenger train car that was once outfitted with sleeping rooms may once again lodge overnight travelers. Or so its new owner hopes.
A 26-year-old man faces weapons and drug charges after two incidents that occurred since late last month.