 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $97,500

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $97,500

Nice sized property on a 48 x 111 deep foot lot. Oversized back deck, front porch, Could be used as 5 bedroom. As there are two bedrooms on first floor, or could be family room or office. Three additional rooms on second level. First floor bath. Newer 98% York hi-effec furnace and air conditioning. All pex plumbing Circuit breaker electrical. Replacement windows have been ordered and will be installed when they arrive. If they don't arrive prior to close they they money will be escrowed to pay for them when they do arrive.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News