5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $925,000

This craftsman ranch is centered on an oversized private lot. Quality built from top-to-bottom. A prime location, easy access to major interstate exchange. The 14ft foyer enters into a great room and transitions into a chief's kitchen displaying detailed cherry cabinets, Wolf confection stove, high-end appliances. The walk-in pantry, mud room, and half-bath are conveniently located adjacent to both kitchen and the oversized three-bay garage entrance. The dining room suited for both causal or formal occasion connects to the kitchen. A private den/study joins the bedroom hallway to the southern gathering room with year-round sunshine. 5-bedrooms w/walk-in closets, 4-full baths, 2-half baths afford a large or extended family plenty of privacy and space. The Master Suite offers many amenities; steam shower, oversized jet tub, double sink-triple mirror cherry vanity, huge closet, private laundry room. An additional suite with a private laundry area is directly off the kitchen. The finished lower living area offers room for entertaining, next to a 5th bedroom with a walk-in closet and full bath. 2-separate patios and a screened porch off the kitchen provides ample outdoor living space. Optimum insulation, HVAC make for energy efficient living. Extra's are many; oversized hallways and doorways, attic whole house fan, dedicated storm room, Amtrol Thermxtrol water heater, huge 6ft tall crawl space, security system, and tons of storage. Availability to Crestwicke Country Club pool, tennis, golf opportunities.