This craftsman ranch is centered on an oversized private lot. Quality built from top-to-bottom. A prime location, easy access to major interstate exchange. The 14ft foyer enters into a great room and transitions into a chief's kitchen displaying detailed cherry cabinets, Wolf confection stove, high-end appliances. The walk-in pantry, mud room, and half-bath are conveniently located adjacent to both kitchen and the oversized three-bay garage entrance. The dining room suited for both causal or formal occasion connects to the kitchen. A private den/study joins the bedroom hallway to the southern gathering room with year-round sunshine. 5-bedrooms w/walk-in closets, 4-full baths, 2-half baths afford a large or extended family plenty of privacy and space. The Master Suite offers many amenities; steam shower, oversized jet tub, double sink-triple mirror cherry vanity, huge closet, private laundry room. An additional suite with a private laundry area is directly off the kitchen. The finished lower living area offers room for entertaining, next to a 5th bedroom with a walk-in closet and full bath. 2-separate patios and a screened porch off the kitchen provides ample outdoor living space. Optimum insulation, HVAC make for energy efficient living. Extra's are many; oversized hallways and doorways, attic whole house fan, dedicated storm room, Amtrol Thermxtrol water heater, huge 6ft tall crawl space, security system, and tons of storage. Availability to Crestwicke Country Club pool, tennis, golf opportunities.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $925,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The move comes as Illinois and the rest of the country are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases to the highest levels on record.
Amid a spike in COVID cases, districts from Syracuse, New York, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have cancelled school or shifted to virtual learning.
Police say they have arrested the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday in Southern Illinois after he allegedly fled to Los Angeles.
The Twin Cities' newest resident was born just a couple hours past midnight on New Year's Day.
A Chicago man spent the New Year's weekend at the McLean County jail after Bloomington police say they caught him trying to steal car parts.
Long lines for COVID tests returned locally Monday and omicron cases surged statewide, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker warning that hospitalizations are about as high as they were last winter before vaccines were widely available.
"Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to, 'Just leave, you don't have to do this, please just go, please don't, please don't,'" a prosecutor said.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
A 14-year-old boy is in custody firearm charges from a shooting last week that left a boy injured.
BLOOMINGTON – A Wednesday traffic stop for improper lane usage on Interstate 55 in Normal led authorities to reveal an Ashland woman was drivi…