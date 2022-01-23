Nice sized property on a 48 x 111 deep foot lot. Oversized back deck, front porch, Could be used as 5 bedroom. As there are two bedrooms on first floor, or could be family room or office. Three additional rooms on second level. First floor bath. New Oct 2021 - 98% York hi-effec furnace and air conditioning. All updated pex plumbing Circuit breaker electrical. Replacement windows have been ordered and will be installed when they arrive. If they don't arrive prior to close they they money will be escrowed to pay for them when they do arrive. Vacant lot next door also for sale.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $92,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
David S. Fry, 70, is charged with 45 counts of child pornography. Sixteen of the charges are a Class 2 felony and 29 charges are a Class 3 felony.
The full- and part-time positions are remote and in-person and include claims, customer service, sales and underwriting jobs.
Nothing saddens me more than to see the angling community, which supported the IDNR for years, have that organization turn its back on that same community for a few extra dollars.
McLean County Health Department reports show 329 deaths as connected to COVID-19.
Officers were called at about 12:40 p.m. to the area of Towanda Avenue and East Jefferson Street for a report of shots fired.
Fresh off a round of school closures driven by the omicron variant, Illinois school districts could soon be facing more upheaval as litigation…
Assistant Superintendent Michelle Lamboley presented a proposal to the school board Wednesday night that would replace 12 late start days with seven half days for student attendance.
Complaints about long-term care in Illinois are usually dismissed. One woman’s case sheds light on how system works.
Many farmers, especially in the Midwest, are experiencing a real estate boom that makes residential prices pale in comparison.
A 23-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 28 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 shooting death of Bloomington man Juan Nash, 25.