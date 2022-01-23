5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $92,400

Nice sized property on a 48 x 111 deep foot lot. Oversized back deck, front porch, Could be used as 5 bedroom. As there are two bedrooms on first floor, or could be family room or office. Three additional rooms on second level. First floor bath. New Oct 2021 - 98% York hi-effec furnace and air conditioning. All updated pex plumbing Circuit breaker electrical. Replacement windows have been ordered and will be installed when they arrive. If they don't arrive prior to close they they money will be escrowed to pay for them when they do arrive. Vacant lot next door also for sale.