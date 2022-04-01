5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $879,900

New construction home on Residential lot #18 in beautiful Sherwood Lake, on the water. Construction of the home to begin April 15, 2022. This floor plan will appeal to any family! So Much To Offer! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. No steps from the garage into the home. Walkout basement to patio overlooking Sherwood Lake. Screened porch. Spacious 3-car garage with floor drain. All interior doors are solid wood 3ft. x 8ft. on first floor. Generous allowances and upgrades throughout. The location of the lot can be found on the Sherwood Lake website.