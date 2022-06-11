5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $875,000

Take a look at this stunning ranch style home built in 2020 on Sherwood Lake in the Tri-Valley School District! When you walk into this home you are immediately greeted with gorgeous European White Oak hardwood flooring, 10' coffered ceiling, stunning custom steel stair railing and beautifully detailed custom millwork! Both floors feature 10 ft ceilings and 8 ft solid wood interior doors throughout. The main floor is an open concept with a spacious family room offering a stunning floor to ceiling fireplace, floating built-in shelving and large windows with views overlooking the lake. High end gourmet kitchen with beautiful Amish made cabinets, large quartz countertops island, high-end appliances including a 66" stainless refrigerator, a wine chiller and a walk-in pantry. Off of the kitchen is the primary bedroom with coffered ceiling, a spa-like master bath with Amish made double vanity, double headed walk-in shower, private bidet, standalone soaking tub with views of the lake and of course a large walk-in closet! Off of the eat-in kitchen area, enjoy a cup of coffee on the covered back deck while watching the sunrise. The main floor also features two more good size bedrooms, a full bath with double sink quartz top vanity, laundry room with a drop zone and a stunning dining room/home office. The finished walkout basement features a large family room, a home gym with rubber flooring, a wet bar with a full-sized refrigerator, two more bedrooms with walk-in closets, a full bath and enough room for a golf simulator and an indoor putting green! Step out the back sliders onto the lower-level patio. This is another great space to relax or entertain your guests. Your gardening space is taken care of with two raised beds conveniently located right out the lower back door. This stunning modern home has so much to offer! This is a unique opportunity to live on Sherwood Lake and be located in the very desirable Tri-Valley School District.