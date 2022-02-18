5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $875,000

One Owner O'Neal Built Home in Royal Links on the Water. This home rests on the Largest lake lot in Royal Links. Royal Links is comprised of Custom Built homes and this is truly one of them. As you pull up to 2802 Luke you'll know right away this is the home for your family. From its attractive brick and stone exterior to the professional landscaping, you'll be wanting to see more. Double door entry welcomes you into the open foyer and adjoining Spacious 2 story great room. Great Room features fireplace, bookshelves and Brazilian Cherry floors which gives this home the warmth your looking for in your new home. Spacious windows overlook the lake from the Great room as well. Front Office/Den has its own fireplace makes work duties one you'll enjoy. Formal Dining Room for entertaining family & friends. Custom trim work, crown moldings, accents throughout makes this home special. Gourmet Kitchen with all the extras. Gorgeous cabinets, granite counter tops, attractive tile work make this kitchen one to enjoy. Built in corner table makes the kitchen the place to catch up on the day. Screened porch with its own Fireplace for relaxing after a long day. Glass of wine anyone. Spacious Master Suite 22 X 18 with 10 foot ceilings, beautiful bath with split sinks, whirlpool tub and walk in shower. California closet makes for lots of opportunity. The upper level staircase welcomes you with its ironwork and overlook. Three spacious bedrooms up and 2 full baths. One a Jack & Jill. Lower level features Wet Bar, Theatre Room, Workout Room, and Game area walkout that adjoins onto patio overlooking lake. Guest or 5th Bedroom down has double closet and full bath. Lots of storage in a 24 x18 storage area with shelving already built. Spacious 3 car garage, Central Vac, passive Radon system, Sprinkler system, Audio System, Security system, Dual zoned furnaces. Great location, Unit 5 Schools. Enjoy your tour.