5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $725,000

Custom-built 5-bedroom all brick/stone ranch is a Jim O'Neal Masterpiece! The quality is undeniable. Custom kitchen is open to dining & great room. Sunroom & brick patio w/fire pit overlook the lake. Gorgeous master suite with huge custom closet & views of the lake. Basement has a finished with second kitchen, 13x20 theater room with soundproof walls, see through fireplace & daylight windows. Over 20K in landscaping including fenced backyard. Geothermal heating/cooling. Whole house stereo & vacuum system. Too many upgrades to list. They don't build them like this anymore.

