Custom-built 5-bedroom all brick/stone ranch is a Jim O'Neal Masterpiece! The quality is undeniable. Custom kitchen is open to dining & great room. Sunroom & brick patio w/fire pit overlook the lake. Gorgeous master suite with huge custom closet & views of the lake. Basement has a finished with second kitchen, 13x20 theater room with soundproof walls, see through fireplace & daylight windows. Over 20K in landscaping including fenced backyard. Geothermal heating/cooling. Whole house stereo & vacuum system. Too many upgrades to list. They don't build them like this anymore.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The bar manager called police to have the man removed and officers discovered he was carrying cocaine for sale.
Check out IHSA football playoff scores from around the state.
Officers are investigating after a pair of trail walkers were robbed Friday afternoon in Normal.
A release of information could “significantly impact” criminal proceedings, state police said in a letter to The Pantagraph.
The American Association of University Professors has sanctioned Illinois Wesleyan University over how it handled faculty changes after the university ended four humanities programs last year.
A man charged with the 1992 murder of a woman in Niles is back in Illinois and behind bars following a court appearance Tuesday.
Ridgeview-Lexington had high hopes at halftime for an upset before Lena-Winslow took control to capture a Class 2A semifinal victory.
Adam Elpayaa opened Pizza Payaa in December 2020, and said his method of ordering that includes the customer choosing a specific time for pickup fits very nicely into today’s evolving digital and pandemic worlds.
The social media manager for the Democratic Party of DuPage County lost her post after tweets comparing Kyle Rittenhouse to the driver of the SUV that sped through a Wisconsin Christmas parade.
Drug charges have been filed against a Bloomington woman.