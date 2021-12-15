WOW!!! Looking for wooded acreage, pond, sprawling ranch with indoor pool area 2 car attached AND 2 car detached garage with walk up second story storage? Look no further!!!! Minutes from Rivian! Gorgeous five bedroom, four full bath home nestled on a 9.24 acre wooded lot with with your own lake, indoor pool and additional two car garage!! BRAND NEW ROOF installed JUNE 2019! This home features tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings, built ins, tons of living and storage space, and amazing views both inside and out! The large living room features a stone fireplace, lots of windows, plenty of space to relax and enjoy with friends and family. The updated kitchen has GE Profile stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a pantry. Large laundry room. The master bedroom has a loft space and additional bedroom that would make a great office or nursey. The beautiful indoor pool can be used all year round! Two sliding doors leading out to decks to enjoy the beautiful views. Unit 5 schools and city water! Don't miss out on this amazing property!!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
At least 20 pistols were taken from the business.
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
The same Springfield resident is accused by the police of stealing perfume from the store earlier this year.
A Bloomington business is putting its best hoof forward to help sick children.
The Bloomington District 87 school board voted Tuesday to bar a Clinton man from district grounds and all events, three months after he made angry comments at a board meeting.
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomberg on Friday reported that Rivian Automotive plans to build an assembly and battery plant in Georgia. It would be the sec…
Six employees who died after a tornado struck an Amazon facility in Edwardsville on Friday night have been identified, according to a press release from Edwardsville Police Department sent Sunday morning.
Multiple weather systems raked across the central part of the state Friday, causing damage that includes a collapsed building in the Metro East.
Included in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022, passed Tuesday by the U.S. House of Representatives, is a line item to construct a vehicle maintenance building at the facility on South Main Street, just north of Veterans Parkway.
ISU athletics is now closer to having an indoor practice facility.