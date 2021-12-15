5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $699,900

WOW!!! Looking for wooded acreage, pond, sprawling ranch with indoor pool area 2 car attached AND 2 car detached garage with walk up second story storage? Look no further!!!! Minutes from Rivian! Gorgeous five bedroom, four full bath home nestled on a 9.24 acre wooded lot with with your own lake, indoor pool and additional two car garage!! BRAND NEW ROOF installed JUNE 2019! This home features tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings, built ins, tons of living and storage space, and amazing views both inside and out! The large living room features a stone fireplace, lots of windows, plenty of space to relax and enjoy with friends and family. The updated kitchen has GE Profile stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a pantry. Large laundry room. The master bedroom has a loft space and additional bedroom that would make a great office or nursey. The beautiful indoor pool can be used all year round! Two sliding doors leading out to decks to enjoy the beautiful views. Unit 5 schools and city water! Don't miss out on this amazing property!!