Rare Property on 3.37 acres timbered, gated lot right in town! Custom built in 2018 this beautiful 4/5 bedroom 3.5 bath Cape Cod home with Wrap around front porch and covered back patio with huge stone fireplace. Property has 3 nice outbuildings and 2 wells for Irrigation, Home has city water and sewer. Large main floor master and guest room, open foyer entry to open kitchen and amazing great room with cathedral ceiling and stone fireplace. Big butlers pantry off gourmet kitchen with top of the line SS appliances quartz counter tops and separate laundry room with half bath. Huge quartz Island with large farm sink and drink trough, Beautiful hardwoods and tile on main floor, Butlers pantry has upright freezer and additional refrigerator, large antique porcelain sink for washing to wash all your fruits and vegetables from your huge garden. Heated oversized 3 car garage with hot and cold water. Open staircase to two more large bedrooms with walk ins and jack and jill bath. home is 2x6 energy efficient construction. Second direct staircase from garage to basement. A rare find for this type of property with private security gate.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $699,900
