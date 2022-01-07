You'll find everything you're looking for nestled on this gorgeous 1.8 acre wooded lot with panoramic views in every direction! Located just minutes from Bloomington, this charming New England cottage is truly a rare find for the discerning buyer looking for a unique home. Elevated deck overlooking a private lake with huge screened in porch, 2 woodburning fireplaces, walkout lower level and so much more! Tri-Valley School District.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $698,000
