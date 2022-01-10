Stunning home in Stoneridge Court! 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths - beautiful inside and out! Original owners - Gorgeous cathedral ceilings , 2 story entry. As you enter, you are welcomed by a gorgeous cathedral 2 story entryway that opens up into this beautiful floorplan with tons of windows and an abundance of natural light. Spacious open family room has vaulted ceiling with beam details, cozy stone fireplace with built-ins and a beautiful view of the back yard with no back yard neighbors. Living room also has powered window treatments! Stunning kitchen with built in work space, large island with seating and a lovely breakfast nook totally surrounded by windows that leads to a peaceful outdoor space! Huge main level master features enough space for all your large furniture and a lovely seating nook and great views! Large en suite with heated floors, double vanity, double sinks and mirrors, tons of built in storage, separate shower and huge soaking tub. Beautiful office, main floor laundry and guest bath complete this gorgeous level. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths- plenty of space for family and friends to stay! The finished basement offers tons of daylight, you won't feel like you are in a basement at all! Huge family room, another spacious bedroom along with a full bath and TONS of storage area in the sperate unfinished rooms. Theater system in the family room is negotiable. Three car attached garage and amazing curb appeal with the stunning professional landscaping! Back yard is perfect for entertaining on the large patio that leads to a lovely screened porch for enjoying the picturesque view of the backyard! Don't miss this gorgeous home!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $625,000
