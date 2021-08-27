Offering the perfect balance between elegance and warmth, this meticulously maintained 1.5-story gem is ready to welcome you HOME! Placed regally on a large lot in coveted Tipton Trails, the yard is a private OASIS that includes a deck overlooking a fenced area that includes a stunning in-ground pool, professional landscaping, patio and pergola- perfect for entertaining! 5 spacious bedrooms include the 1st floor master with a lighted trey ceiling, WIC & an en suite bath that includes a jetted tub, separate shower & dual vanities! The open main level boasts vaulted ceilings, custom trim details, a flex room, formal dining, powder room, laundry room, a MAGNIFICENT great room that opens to the gourmet eat-in kitchen! Kitchen features ample custom cabinetry, gas cook top, built in oven, an island w/ a 2nd sink and granite counters. The 2nd floor offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths (one is a private en suite) and loft that could be used as a 6th bedroom! The basement is appointed with 9' ceilings, lookout windows, a wet bar, theater room, family room, dinette area, bedroom & full bath! Large 3-car garage with additional storage. Close to so many amenities, including trails, park, shopping/dining and Northpointe Elementary! Stunning, Spacious and PRICED TO SELL!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $599,900
