Rare opportunity to own this 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom New England-esque home in coveted Tri-Valley school district! This secluded gem sets amid a 1.8 acre lot surrounded by natural timber. Conveniently located off US 150, you'll be amazed to realize this peaceful location is only minutes away from Bloomington. With natural scenery in every direction, you can enjoy your morning coffee in the eat-in kitchen with the warmth of your hearth room wood burning fireplace or an iced tea on the elevated screen porch, taking in the gorgeous lake views, which are spectacular in any season! Relax by the central fireplace in the stunning two-story great room with 100 year old reclaimed barn wood flooring, which extends to the first floor primary bedroom. Host your friends in the perfect area for entertaining, the lower level family room with custom-built boat bar, third wood burning fireplace and walk out patio. Don't miss out on this unique find with all of the benefits of both suburban and country living!