New construction story 1/2 home with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Custom cabinets in Kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Plan features a front dining room with additional dining in kitchen as well as an island. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in next to the laundry room 17x18 Family room is open to the kitchen. Master bedroom has a tray ceiling and a large bathroom with a tiled wall shower and double vanity. Basement finished with a family room, bedroom and full bathroom. ** Agent Interest
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The bar manager called police to have the man removed and officers discovered he was carrying cocaine for sale.
Check out IHSA football playoff scores from around the state.
Officers are investigating after a pair of trail walkers were robbed Friday afternoon in Normal.
A release of information could “significantly impact” criminal proceedings, state police said in a letter to The Pantagraph.
The American Association of University Professors has sanctioned Illinois Wesleyan University over how it handled faculty changes after the university ended four humanities programs last year.
A man charged with the 1992 murder of a woman in Niles is back in Illinois and behind bars following a court appearance Tuesday.
Ridgeview-Lexington had high hopes at halftime for an upset before Lena-Winslow took control to capture a Class 2A semifinal victory.
Adam Elpayaa opened Pizza Payaa in December 2020, and said his method of ordering that includes the customer choosing a specific time for pickup fits very nicely into today’s evolving digital and pandemic worlds.
The social media manager for the Democratic Party of DuPage County lost her post after tweets comparing Kyle Rittenhouse to the driver of the SUV that sped through a Wisconsin Christmas parade.
Drug charges have been filed against a Bloomington woman.