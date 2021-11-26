5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $575,000

New construction story 1/2 home with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Custom cabinets in Kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Plan features a front dining room with additional dining in kitchen as well as an island. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in next to the laundry room 17x18 Family room is open to the kitchen. Master bedroom has a tray ceiling and a large bathroom with a tiled wall shower and double vanity. Basement finished with a family room, bedroom and full bathroom. ** Agent Interest