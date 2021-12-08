Check this one out!! Custom built with 2 X 6 construction! 3rd Floor finished!! 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths and 2 half baths! Main floor with private office and formal dining room! Open family room to kitchen with sitting room overlooking in-ground salt water pool! Mudroom with lockers and additional cabinets. 2nd floor with 4 bedrooms and huge laundry room (12 X 9) with cabinets and counterspace. Spacious master bedroom with attached walk-in closet 4 X 7. Master bath recently remodeled with tiled walk in shower, whirlpool tub, and double vanity sink. Off master bath is the large walk in closet (20 X 8). 2nd bedroom with en suite and walk in closet. Entire 3rd floor used as rec room/play area. Adjustable hoop will remain! Basement is finished with 5th bedroom with full bath. Also has family room with bar area, half bath, and work-out room. Huge covered back trex deck and concrete space for loungers! Central vac. New Pool liner and heater in 2020. Fenced, private backyard. 3 Car, heated garage, with Man-cave flooring!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $550,000
