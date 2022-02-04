5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $535,000

Looking for tons of space and to entertain? This home is Custom built with 2 X 6 construction! In-ground pool! 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, and 2 half baths! Main floor with private office and formal dining room! Open family room to kitchen with sitting room overlooking in-ground salt water pool! Kitchen with breakfast bar & pantry. Mudroom with lockers and additional cabinets. (Additional laundry hookups are plumbed in) 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms and huge laundry room (12 X 9) with cabinets and counterspace. Spacious master bedroom with attached walk-in closet 4 X 7. Leading into the Master bath recently remodeled with tiled walk in shower, whirlpool tub, and double vanity sink. Off master bath is the large walk in closet (20 X 8)!! 2nd bedroom up with en suite and walk in closet. Bedrooms 3 & 4 share a bathroom in between bedrooms. Entire 3rd floor used as rec room/play area. Adjustable hoop will remain! Basement is finished with 5th bedroom with full bath. Also has 2 family rooms with bar area, half bath, and work-out room. Huge covered back trex deck and concrete space for loungers! Central vac. New Pool liner and heater in 2020. Fenced, private backyard with tons of landscaping! Oversized 3 Car, heated garage, with Man-cave flooring!