Knapp Builders Custom 5 Bedrooms, 5 baths, 5 car heated garage, with fenced back yard on a corner lot. Over 2000 Sq. Ft on Main floor with 1st floor master, office and dining room with open kitchen and great room. Two suites on 2nd floor separated by a catwalk. Open Lower level with finished family room, kitchen, 2 more bedrooms, bath, exercise/toy room and a hobby room. Extra stairway from garage to basement. Large storage room with shelving. Plantation shutters on all 3 levels. Newer carpet, paint and trim. Newer quartz countertops in Master bath 2021. Main floor laundry room and additional laundry in master closet. 8 ft. walk-in tiled shower, jacuzzi tub, built-ins and separate make-up area outside of master bath. Extra unfinished space above garage that can be finished too. Central Vac. Aggregate patio 29 x 16. 220 Electric service in garage. Nest doorbell, door lock and thermostat too. Almost 6000 Sq. Ft. Agent Interest.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $535,000
