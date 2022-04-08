5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $525,000

Perfection, from the classic front porch to the open & bright floor plan, this sprawling ranch has it all. Located in prestigious Hawthorne hills subdivision & boasting roughly over 5300 sq ft! Functional floor plan with 5 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. Large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances & spacious island- perfect for gathering. Glamorous dining room opens to family room with tons of natural light & vaulted ceilings. Main level office, laundry, & 4 seasons room. Primary suite with renovated spa-like custom bathroom & walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms on the main level & a freshly renovated full bathroom. Full partially finished walkout basement, with tons of natural light, 2 additional large bedrooms, & a 3rd full freshly renovated spa like bathroom. Oversized fully fenced yard with ample room for a future pool. A newer 700 sq ft. Trex deck, basketball court and professional landscaping- this outdoor oasis is completely private and gorgeous. Some recent updates include (but not limited to- pls see associated docs for the full list): Newer deck, professional landscaping, and external ventilation added to stove and microwave in '10. Finished basement, sunroom remodel, newer two stage energy efficent furnace and replaced cool air return '11. New roof '12, kitchen renovation '14, fenced yard '14, updated flooring in most of the house '19, a/c condenser '20, Front exterior makeover- porch, entry, garage doors, light fixtures, facade and landscaping '20. All full bathrooms completely updated '22, freshly painted, newer light fixtures and SO MUCH MORE!! Pls see full list of renovations/updates in associated docs. The quality in this home is second to none.