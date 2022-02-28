5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $499,900

This gorgeous, modernly designed, one owner home is waiting for you! Beautiful Trunk Bay Construction 1.5 story home in Royal Links. Large gourmet kitchen with granite island & counters, stainless steel appliances, & walk-in pantry. Main floor Master with walk-in closet, garden tub, double vanities and beautiful walk-in tiled shower. Cathedral ceilings let in lots of natural light! Beautiful stone fireplace that extends to the ceiling in main living room. Second level features 3 good-sized bedrooms and another full bath. Large linen closet and modern gray doors throughout. Partially finished basement is great for entertaining with wet bar, additional living area, and daylight windows. There's also a nice guest suite with a full bathroom. Sonos surround sound system will stay. Other bonus features include coffered ceilings in dining room, fully fenced backyard, water powered back-up sump, and irrigation system. Also plumbed for central vac. The backyard space features lush landscaping, a pergola, patio, & fenced yard. Lovely, well-cared for neighborhood where pride of ownership shows throughout. Don't miss your chance of making this your new home!