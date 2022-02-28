This gorgeous, modernly designed, one owner home is waiting for you! Beautiful Trunk Bay Construction 1.5 story home in Royal Links. Large gourmet kitchen with granite island & counters, stainless steel appliances, & walk-in pantry. Main floor Master with walk-in closet, garden tub, double vanities and beautiful walk-in tiled shower. Cathedral ceilings let in lots of natural light! Beautiful stone fireplace that extends to the ceiling in main living room. Second level features 3 good-sized bedrooms and another full bath. Large linen closet and modern gray doors throughout. Partially finished basement is great for entertaining with wet bar, additional living area, and daylight windows. There's also a nice guest suite with a full bathroom. Sonos surround sound system will stay. Other bonus features include coffered ceilings in dining room, fully fenced backyard, water powered back-up sump, and irrigation system. Also plumbed for central vac. The backyard space features lush landscaping, a pergola, patio, & fenced yard. Lovely, well-cared for neighborhood where pride of ownership shows throughout. Don't miss your chance of making this your new home!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $499,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kimberlee A. Burton, the mother of missing 7-month-old Zaraz V. Walker, was formally charged Friday with concealing the baby's death.
The Bloomington Police Department announced Thursday morning that a Bloomington mother whose baby disappeared earlier this month is charged with concealing a death.
COVID-19 isn't gone, but Illinois health officials say numbers have dropped low enough to warrant lifting the state's mask mandate for most indoor public places.
A Bloomington man is accused of pushing a confidential police informant down his stairs and not letting him leave amid a controlled buy transaction for cannabis.
Looking a layer even deeper, there was perhaps no collection of downstate communities harder hit than college towns, particularly those where "directional" universities are located.
A jury found Jordyn H. Thornton guilty of a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, of Bloomington.
A person was taken into custody Monday after a report of an armed subject at Veteran's Parkway at East College Avenue.
An Illinois State Police trooper needed medical treatment after their squad was hit early Saturday morning in Bloomington.
State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.
Underwood’s response to poor officiating was to embarrass himself. A guy in his late 50s making millions of dollars reverted to his terrible twos. The worst part? It worked.