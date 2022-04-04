5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $495,000

Welcome to your new home! Walking in you are greeted with a beautiful open concept filled with natural lighting. The living room flooring has been sanded and re stained to match the new hardwood floors installed throughout the second floor and stairs. Along with new tile flooring in bathrooms. Also the 2 way Fireplace has been retiled to give an updated feel to match the new paint throughout the home. This home offers 2 furnaces, 2 ac units, and a whole house humidifier. 1 furnace, 1 AC, and the humidifier have been replaced in 2021. New fencing was put in to create more backyard privacy. Be sure to check out this home!