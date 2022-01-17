Absolutely beautiful home on the lake! New in 2020 A/C, 2021 New pool heater, summer and winter Pool covers, New in 2019 - fresh carpet, paint and light fixtures! Open floor plan, in ground pool. Woodwork detail includes custom beam work in great room as well as Crown molding and wainscoting plus more. Lower level boasts a family room, guest bedroom, full bath, and a bar with granite tops and a tapper! Pool area has a gazebo, Private bath for pool guests with OUTSIDE entrance. Large Master bedroom and bath with separate tub and tiled shower. Master walk-in closet has access to laundry room. Irrigation fed from lake water. Don't miss this fabulous home!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $490,000
