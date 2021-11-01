Stunning Custom 2-Story home featuring main floor master, finished walk-out basement & private backyard! This thoughtfully designed home will wow you with its impressive details...soaring ceilings, intricate woodwork & built-ins, hardwood floors, glass french doors, screened porch, Anderson windows, & more! Gourmet kitchen boasts tons of beautiful custom cabinetry. solid surface counters, island with additional work sink, pantry & breakfast room. Spacious first floor master suite features ensute bath with jetted tub, double vanities, huge walk-in shower with dual shower heads & giant walk-in closet. Dedicated dining room & gorgeous library/office showcasing fantastic built-in bookcases. Massive walkout basement includes second family room, game room area, built-in wet bar, 5th bedroom & full bath AND flex room used as a gym. Tons of storage. Private, professionally landscaped yard with stone firepit area. Trex deck & aggregate sculpted patios. Pad for hot tub. Irrigation sytem. Central Vac. 95% High Eff Hvac. Generator. Heated 3-car Garage with epoxy floors & storage wall panel.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $485,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out first-round playoff scores from Class 1A to 8A here.
Sgt. Jon Hofmann told The Pantagraph Wednesday that the sheriff's office is still searching for a vehicle in the lake.
The fire Tuesday did not damage the building and no injuries were reported.
Prosecutors say Nathaniel L. Maloney, 18, Sage N. Raeuber, 19, and Andre T. Street, 17, entered a plan with a 15-year-old girl to commit the murder.
Bloomington and Normal police departments reminded families to only approach homes with exterior lights on during designated hours, and never enter a stranger's home.
Authorities on Friday released the name of the person killed in a crash in Normal.
The Tazewell County coroner’s office confirmed Monday the identification of a woman who was fatally shot Friday in Mackinaw.
Richard Sabbun, 61, is accused of unlawfully using his provided “DEA Number,” which health care providers receive as an identifier that allows them to write prescriptions for controlled substances, during his employment as an emergency room physician.
The autopsy results released this week in the Jelani Day case have not changed his family’s message.
Devin Lee Davis was last seen on Oct. 19 near Main Street in Normal, alone and on foot.