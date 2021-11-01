5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $485,000

Stunning Custom 2-Story home featuring main floor master, finished walk-out basement & private backyard! This thoughtfully designed home will wow you with its impressive details...soaring ceilings, intricate woodwork & built-ins, hardwood floors, glass french doors, screened porch, Anderson windows, & more! Gourmet kitchen boasts tons of beautiful custom cabinetry. solid surface counters, island with additional work sink, pantry & breakfast room. Spacious first floor master suite features ensute bath with jetted tub, double vanities, huge walk-in shower with dual shower heads & giant walk-in closet. Dedicated dining room & gorgeous library/office showcasing fantastic built-in bookcases. Massive walkout basement includes second family room, game room area, built-in wet bar, 5th bedroom & full bath AND flex room used as a gym. Tons of storage. Private, professionally landscaped yard with stone firepit area. Trex deck & aggregate sculpted patios. Pad for hot tub. Irrigation sytem. Central Vac. 95% High Eff Hvac. Generator. Heated 3-car Garage with epoxy floors & storage wall panel.