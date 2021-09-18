5 Bedroom, 4 Bath - 4112 Total Finished Square Footage. Finished Basement (Bedroom, Full Bath, Wet Bar) 3 Car Attached Garage First Floor - 1484 sq ft Second Floor - 1407 sq ft Finished Basement - 1221 sq ft Unfinished Basement - 261 sq ft 3 Car Garage - 925 sq ft Shaker style Cabinets with Soft close Quartz Countertops 7 foot Island with Bar Stool Seating Large Photo Frame Windows Upgraded GE Stainless Steel Appliance Package Contemporary Range Hood with Tile Backsplash Walk-in PantryLarge Master Bedroom (16x17) 10 foot high Ceiling with Tray design Jetted Jacuzzi BathTub Frameless Walk-in Shower9 foot Walls with Volumetric Look in ALL FLOORS!!! High Efficiency Tankless Water Heater High Efficiency HVAC with Dual Zone Large Foyer (11aTM x 9aTM) Flex Room with Barn Style Doors 4 feet wide Stairs and Walkways Extra Windows in all rooms (High Efficiency Low Energy) Air Sealed Building Envelope
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $484,900
