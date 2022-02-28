This is it! Gorgeous 1.5 story home in desirable Tipton Trails. Truly perfection, and the wrap around front porch with lake views is just the beginning. Spacious and functional floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 full bathrooms and all the bells and whistles you'd expect in a high end home. Cathedral ceilings and tons of natural light. Large open eat-in kitchen with two story family room, main level office, dining room, walk in laundry room and primary suite w/ his and her walk in closets. Three additional bedrooms on the second level, with walk in closets, and a full bathroom. Full finished basement with a custom bar and game area, enormous family room, large workout room (or rec room), and 5th bedroom and full bathroom. Tons of unfinished storage space with built-in shelving. Large fully fenced yard, with custom paver patio, fire pit and hot tub (which stays)!! Recent updates include but not limited to: Furnace blower '12, a/c compressor and fan '17, refrigerator and microwave '17, garage refrigerator '21, extensive custom landscaping, and fully fenced yard. Gym equipment, pool table and most furniture are negotiable. Transferable 1 yr home warranty included through Nov. 22, 2022. This home is a knock out. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $469,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kimberlee A. Burton, the mother of missing 7-month-old Zaraz V. Walker, was formally charged Friday with concealing the baby's death.
The Bloomington Police Department announced Thursday morning that a Bloomington mother whose baby disappeared earlier this month is charged with concealing a death.
COVID-19 isn't gone, but Illinois health officials say numbers have dropped low enough to warrant lifting the state's mask mandate for most indoor public places.
A Bloomington man is accused of pushing a confidential police informant down his stairs and not letting him leave amid a controlled buy transaction for cannabis.
Looking a layer even deeper, there was perhaps no collection of downstate communities harder hit than college towns, particularly those where "directional" universities are located.
A jury found Jordyn H. Thornton guilty of a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, of Bloomington.
A person was taken into custody Monday after a report of an armed subject at Veteran's Parkway at East College Avenue.
An Illinois State Police trooper needed medical treatment after their squad was hit early Saturday morning in Bloomington.
State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.
Underwood’s response to poor officiating was to embarrass himself. A guy in his late 50s making millions of dollars reverted to his terrible twos. The worst part? It worked.