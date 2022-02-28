5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $469,900

This is it! Gorgeous 1.5 story home in desirable Tipton Trails. Truly perfection, and the wrap around front porch with lake views is just the beginning. Spacious and functional floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 full bathrooms and all the bells and whistles you'd expect in a high end home. Cathedral ceilings and tons of natural light. Large open eat-in kitchen with two story family room, main level office, dining room, walk in laundry room and primary suite w/ his and her walk in closets. Three additional bedrooms on the second level, with walk in closets, and a full bathroom. Full finished basement with a custom bar and game area, enormous family room, large workout room (or rec room), and 5th bedroom and full bathroom. Tons of unfinished storage space with built-in shelving. Large fully fenced yard, with custom paver patio, fire pit and hot tub (which stays)!! Recent updates include but not limited to: Furnace blower '12, a/c compressor and fan '17, refrigerator and microwave '17, garage refrigerator '21, extensive custom landscaping, and fully fenced yard. Gym equipment, pool table and most furniture are negotiable. Transferable 1 yr home warranty included through Nov. 22, 2022. This home is a knock out. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.