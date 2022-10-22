Rare opportunity for this large walk out ranch with no backyard neighbors.. This was custom built by Hoffacker Homes. This 5 bed 3 1/2 bath home has so much to offer. 9 ft ceilings on the first floor, tile that looks like wood, a large owners suite with views over looking the natural park area,spacious walk in closet, bath with raised double vanity and oversized all tile shower. 1st floor 13x13 laundry room, with folding table, sink, linen closet, and large locker system/ drop zone area. Open kitchen with custom slow close and roll out cabinets and drawers, subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops, breakfast bar and dining area. Family room with gas fireplace that over looks the natural park area. Finished lower level with 9 ft ceilings,Large family room, 2-15 x 15 bedrooms a full bath rough in area for future wet bar, media closet, and still plenty of storage.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $465,000
