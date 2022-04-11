 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $459,900

Best buy in Fox Creek! Must see to appreciate all upgrades. Located on #4 Hole at Fox Creek. Three finished levels, three fireplaces, 4.5 baths, 2 large family rooms. Spacious kitchen overlooking golf course. New carpet and paint and hardwood floors redone. Fenced-in backyard--quality steel fence construction. Motivated seller.

