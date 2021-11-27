5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $439,900

New construction 2 story home with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Modern farmhouse style home with Pearl (white) cabinets throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Plan features a front flex room for dining or workspace with a large walk in closet. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a closet right off the kitchen. 14x15 Family room is open to the kitchen. Master bedroom has a cathedral ceiling and a large bathroom with a tiled wall shower and double vanity. Upstairs laundry room and a large linen closet at the top of the stairs. Basement finished with a family room, bedroom and full bathroom. ** Agent Interest