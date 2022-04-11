5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $432,500

Functional 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, two story on a corner lot in desirable Tipton Trails subdivision. Open floor plan, with large eat in kitchen, granite countertops, SS appliances, walk in pantry, tile backsplash and large island. Kitchen opens to spacious family room with custom built-ins and beautiful fireplace surround. Classic dining room with wainscoting, and living room/office area with elegant French doors. Main level butlers pantry and large laundry room with custom built ins. Large primary suite with walk-in closet and spa like bathroom. Three additional bedrooms upstairs- all oversized and spacious, with an additional full bathroom. Full partially finished basement with large theater area, custom cabinetry and gorgeous wet bar. Fifth bedroom with built in Murphy bed (pls do not open) and 3rd full bathroom. Good sized backyard (the perks of a corner lot) with patio, irrigation system (upgraded valves and back flow replaced 2021) and under ground pet fence (2 collars included). Recent updates include (but not limited to): new carpet in basement 2020, newer water heater 2020, dishwasher 20, refrigerator 21, sump pump 20, new patio and fresh landscaping 2019, freshly painted basement 22, whole house freshly painted 2019. Carpets professionally cleaned 2022. Projector and screen stay, central vac and attachments stay. *All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*