Beautiful home in Tipton Trails with all the bells and whistles! Impressive 2 story entryway! Open floorplan is perfect for entertaining featuring large kitchen island with breakfast bar, under cabinet lighting, gorgeous custom cabinets, granite countertops, unique kitchen window ledge, fabulous pantry and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout foyer, hall, formal dining room & kitchen. Upgrades galore including lockers in hallway and built-in bookcases around the main floor fireplace which offer convenient storage and decorative options. All window treatments shall remain. Large master bedroom with luxurious master bath and huge walk-in-closet. Convenient 2nd floor laundry with cabinetry. Terrific fenced rear yard that backs up to the park trail, spacious deck off main level and lower patio with stone walls, professional landscaping and there's even a charming front porch which has plenty of room for relaxing as you enjoy your morning coffee! Finished basement with daylight windows, built-in wet bar/serving area with granite counter tops, large recreation area/family room, 5th bedroom, full bath, spacious bonus closet & storage. 4 of the 5 bedrooms have walk-in closets! You're sure to love this very well-maintained home in a great location close to trails, parks, school and many conveniences. Make it yours, today!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $429,900
