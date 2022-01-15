5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $425,000

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath gem with NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS in The Grove at Kickapoo Creek! Upon entering the home, one will notice the sweeping staircase with loft overlook, hardwood flooring, open floor plan and the huge 2-story family room with a gas fireplace! Chef's Kitchen features custom made white cabinets, granite counters, a large island, space for a kitchen table and a stainless appliance package. The MAIN FLOOR MASTER is sure to impress with its hardwood flooring, WIC and the luxury en suite bath with a HUGE shower, double vanity, private water closet and a massive linen closet with french doors! The main floor laundry offers on-trend tile flooring, cabinets & mud sink! 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the second level, as well as a reading nook/loft area. The finished basement includes a sprawling family room, full bath & 5th bedroom! The breathtaking backyard living space includes a beautiful covered deck that leads to recently added custom stamped patio with stone retaining wall and gas firepit! The view while enjoying the backyard space is so relaxing, it features prairieland, a creek, trail and wide open spaces! Such privacy! 3-car attached garage & tons of closet space throughout! Built-in speaker system thought entire first floor, garage and outdoor. Great schools: NCHS, Evans Jr. High & Benjamin Elementary (which is right in the neighborhood!). A must see home that is priced to sell!