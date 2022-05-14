 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $425,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $425,000

Beautiful open floor plan offers a First floor Primary Suite featuring a walk in closet, corner tub, separate shower and separate vanities. 2 story Family Room. Gourmet kitchen offers tons of cabinets, built in buffet, pantry, huge center island and granite countertops. Wood floors in Dining Room, family Room and kitchen. First floor laundry with built in locker system. 4 Bedrooms up. Finished basement with large family room, additional Bedroom, full bath and huge storage. 3 car garage. Great cul-de-sac location!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson dies

Former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson dies

Former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana, who represented swaths of east-central Illinois for more than a decade, died Monday evening. He was 75. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News