5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $425,000

Timelessly Elegant Design & Classically Beautiful Finishes! This custom designed and quality built WALK-OUT RANCH in Hawthorne Hills is a dream come true! Meticulously maintained by the original owners, the attention to detail & tremendous updates are sure to impress! Placed regally on a 1/2 acre lot, the home offers unmatched privacy with a fully fenced backyard, lush professional landscaping & gorgeous mature trees! With nearly 2,700 sq ft on EACH level, the term "sprawling" is appropriate for this 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath gem. The main floor welcomes you beginning with a spacious foyer leading to a one-of-a-kind floor plan that includes a large family room, formal living/flex room, formal dining and kitchen! The gourmet kitchen is sure to inspire one's inner chef with a lovely Butler's Pantry, a huge island, ample counter space, an abundance of rich Birch custom cabinetry with all the bells and whistles (pull-out shelves, 2 appliance garages & more)! The kitchen offers a high-end stainless appliance package that includes DUAL REFRIGERATORS, a 5 burner gas range, convection microwave, Bosch dishwasher & built-in Bosch double convection oven! The 1st floor family room boasts built-ins, a wood burning fireplace (with gas start) and a wet bar! The formal living room offers wonderful "flex" space and includes built-in shelving flanking the gas fireplace! The HUGE Master offers a WIC & french doors leading to an en suite bath that features heated Travertine tile flooring, dual sinks/vanities, a garden tub, and walk-in shower with cultured marble surround! Two additional bedrooms w/ dual closets, a full bath and elegant powder room are also located on the 1st floor. The walk-out basement makes an amazing statement, starting with the gorgeous staircase with curved newel posts. The main area of the basement is beautifully open and includes a custom-built wet bar with a full sized fridge, dishwasher and convection microwave, 2 large family rooms (one with a built-in electric fireplace), a tiled room that is perfect for a pool table, and a "study" with a built-in desk. The basement is home to 2 bedrooms (each with their own private full bath) AND an additional bath... That makes 3 full baths in the basement alone! The oversized 3-car garage features pull-down attic stairs for additional storage, but it may not be necessary to use, as there is 499 sq ft of storage with shelving in the basement, a tremendous amount of closets throughout the home AND outdoor storage under the deck that has a concrete pad! The Trex Deck overlooks not only the park-like landscaping, but also the stamped patio AND a 1/2 court basketball pad! Each floor has its own laundry room. Too many updates have been done to list, but one major update is the HVAC that was new in 2018. A rare opportunity to purchase a home that was built to last, designed to impress and maintained so meticulously!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $425,000
